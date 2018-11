There’s good and bad news for Donald Trump following elections in the United States.

The President’s opposition – the Democratic Party – has won back control of the House of Representatives.

It means they can block and delay laws he wants to make.

But his Republicans are still in charge in the Senate.

Lindsey Graham is a senior member of the president’s party and says the two sides will now need to work together more closely

