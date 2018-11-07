ALMOST 600 PEOPLE WAITING FOR A HOSPITAL BED IN IRELAND, 30 IN WEXFORD

591 people are waiting for admission to hospital today , 433 of them are waiting in Emergency Departments.

The worst hit hospitals, according to the INMO, are University Hospital Limerick with 60 patients on trolleys and Cork University Hospital with 55.

There are 30 people waiting on a bed in Wexford General hospital with 22 of those in the Emergency department.

Meanwhile, the Irish Medical Organisation insists many hospitals don’t have the resources to keep hospital beds open during the Christmas break.

Representatives from the medical profession have been reacting to the Taoiseach’s suggestion, some key staff shouldn’t take holidays in the first two weeks of the year.

Dr Peadar Gilligan, President of the IMO, admits not all beds can be kept in use over the holiday period

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email