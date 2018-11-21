ALMOST 750 WEXFORD TOWNLANDS COME UNDER AREAS OF NATURAL CONSTRAINT

The Department of Agriculture has published a revised list of townlands which will qualify for payment under Areas of Natural Constraint.

Previously known as the Disadvantaged Area Scheme, it enables farmers in these areas claim extra payment based on natural handicaps for farming purposes.

In County Wexford there are 737 qualifying townslands under the 2018 review of the scheme.

The following link is an Microsoft Excel spreadsheet containing a list of townlands in Wexford that will be affected by the changes proposed by the Department of Agriculture:

Wexford Townlands

