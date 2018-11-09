BACKSTOP CREATING DIVISIONS BETWEEN MAY AND THE DUP

The DUP’s accusing the British Prime Minister of breaking her promises over Brexit.

The party, which props up Theresa May’s government, says she’s prepared to separate Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

In a leaked letter, Mrs May’s hinted there could be customs checks in the Irish Sea in the event of no-deal with Brussels.

This morning, DUP leader Arlene Foster tweeted that it appears Theresa May is wedded to the idea of a border down the Irish Sea.

Sinn Fein’s Brexit Spokesperson and Waterford TD David Cullinane says a backstop is essential.

