A number of high profile British Government Ministers have resigned their positions in protest at the draft Brexit deal.

The Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, his junior minister Suella Braverman, the Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey, Junior minister for the North Shailesh Vara all tendered their resignations.

It’s a massive blow for Prime Minister Theresa May.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer reckons she’s on shaky ground.

