BROADBAND PROCESS SHOULD NOT BE ABANDONED – REPORT

It’s understood an independents auditors report into the tender process for the states rural broadband contract will NOT recommend that the process should be abandoned.

The review, by auditor Peter Smyth, is expected to find that the process has NOT been fatally damaged by the sole remaining bidder and the former communications minister Denis Naughten.

The report has been delivered to government and is expected to be published in the coming days.

Fianna Fail’s spokesperson for Communications Timmy Dooley says although he hasn’t seen the report – he has bigger concerns.

