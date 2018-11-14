CABINET TO DISCUSS BREXIT WHILE DUP DOUBLE DOWN ON UNION

The DUP insist they’re not prepared to see Northern Ireland cast adrift from the rest of the UK as a result of the Brexit plan.

The British Prime Minister will put the proposals to her cabinet this afternoon.

Some Tory Brexiteers are already writing it off.

DUP leader Arlene Foster says nothing must separate the North from the rest of the UK when it comes to customs or regulation.

Meanwhile, The cabinet will meet this morning to consider the draft text of a Brexit deal.

The Taoiseach will brief his Ministers on the content of the agreement hashed out by UK and EU negotiators.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email