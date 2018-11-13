Congratulations to David Clancy – Outstanding Achievement Award winner for July 2018

Cois Barry Community House in Rosslare was built in 2005, but unfortunately after a certain time the building closed down. A lot of vandalism and anti-social behaviour followed. Because of one man’s dream, in 2013 David Clancy had a vision to transform this derelict building into a Community Centre. He met with the housing department in the County Council. Lead by David, a group of hardworking people set to work to transform Cois Barry into a Youth Club.

They then needed to put a programme in place to help the young people in the area. As you meet the building now in big letters is written Community House as community is what it is all about and all the programmes are run for the community. There is a fully furnished conference/education room with new carpet and beautiful artwork on the walls giving a feeling of home. They wanted to instil in the local community a sense of pride.

From an educational point of view, tutors can come in and use the conference room with the help of projectors and laptops. There are Disney movie, pizza nights held once a month for families. A lot of the various groups in the village use the facility for meetings.

There is a gym room, a music room which holding various lessons throughout the week, teaching instruments from electric guitars and drums to traditional Irish music.

There is a multi-functional room for arts and crafts, used by the young and there is also a senior citizens art class where people can come and enjoy art, but also have a chat and a cup of tea, which is so important. Tables can then be folded up and the room is used for a disco. The centre runs knitting and crochet classes and an early driver theory test.

There is also a counselling room for drug councillors to help people with substance abuse.

David was so emotional on received the July South East Radio Outstanding Achievement Award. He is such an amazing leader and inspires people around him to work hard for the community. The people of Rosslare are very lucky to have David and the wonderful facility of the community hall. He said the committee are just amazing and he accepted the award not just for himself but for the wonderful team around him and said a special thanks to Wexford County Council and Wexford Local Development who supported them from day one. Without their help his dream would not have been possible.

This community centre gives you a warm family feeling the minute you walk through the door and could become a template not just for Rosslare but for the full county of Wexford.

