A lack of numbers in the construction industry’s labour market means we’ll have to rely on inward migration for housing targets to be met.

According to the ESRI, the high cost of accommodation is a deterrent however to those contemplating the move, especially to Dublin.

In a new report, the group also anticipate an increase in mortgage lending and warn that precautions need to be taken in order to avoid another property bubble.

