COUNCIL MOVES TO CLARIFY POSITION ON FREE PARKING IN WEXFORD TOWNS AT CHRISTMAS

Confusion has arisen over the issue of free parking in the four main towns across Wexford in the run up to Christmas.

The issue was raised as concerns were voiced about the benefit of free parking to business owners due to the fact that employees are using on street parking instead of out of town parking.

Yesterday on Morning Mix CEO of Enniscorthy Chamber Jimmy Gahan confirmed the matter of employee parking is an issue and he revealed that Wexford County Council had made the decision not to introduce free parking this year.

However Communications Officer with Wexford County Council David Minogue said no such decision had been made and moved to clarify the Councils position on free parking.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email