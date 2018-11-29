DAVY FITZ HAS SPEEDING CONVICTION QUASHED

Davy Fitzgerald has had a speeding conviction quashed on appeal.

The Wexford hurling manager won the appeal at Ennis Circuit Court after it had been imposed at the District Court last June.

The fine of €400 and a 28 day driving ban was for a speeding offence on a car registered to Davy Fitzgerald on the Limerick/Ennis dual carriageway on December 23rd 2017.

The appeal was allowed after the state was unable to provide written proof in court that it had sent out a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice to Mister Fitzgerald.

