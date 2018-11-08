‘DEFECTIVE’ RECRUITMENT IS HURTING THE HSE – JUDGE

There’s a call for more vigilance when recruiting staff in the health service.

It’s after a junior doctor in a maternity unit was suspended from practicing by the High Court, with Mr Justice Peter Kelly warning that people with ‘little knowledge of the basics of medicine’ were being allowed to practice.

Mr Kelly added that it was due to ‘defective’ recruitment in the HSE.

President of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association, Donal O’Hanlon, says it has been difficult to convince doctors to stay in the system.

