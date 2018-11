There’s been a boost for the county with the news that heritage projects in Wexford are to receive €79,000 in funding.

The money is part of the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and shows an increasing in funding of 58 percent.

More than 500 projects are set to benefit nationwide.

The news has been welcomed by Junior Minister Paul Kehoe who says the money will allow for the conservation and repair of protected structures across Wexford.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email