ENNISCORTHY WOMAN HIGHLIGHTS DANGERS OF WALKING ALONE AT NIGHT

We’re being encouraged to be more vigilant when walking alone at night in the county.

It follows an incident of a young woman being followed by a man in a poorly lit area of the Enniscorthy train station last weekend.

Amylee Lawlor came to her friend’s rescue and no confrontation occurred.

Amylee took to social media to warn others about using headphones and being unaware of the things happening around you, especially in the dark.

She spoke to Alan Corcoran on the Morning Mix and said this kind of thing can happen to anyone.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email