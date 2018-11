A number of Irish MEP’s have welcomed a European Parliament vote calling better diagnosis and treatment of Lyme disease.

The bacterial infection is one of the fastest growing diseases in the world, spread by ticks – with the HSE estimating up to 200 cases here each year.

Sinn Fein’s Lynn Boylan is calling on the HSE and the National Parks and Wildlife Services to roll out a Tick Aware campaign.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email