FENWAY CLASSIC GAMES INVOLVING WEXFORD WILL BE SHOWN LIVE

There’s good news for Wexford hurling fans as the Fenway Hurling Classic will be shown on Irish television.

Wexford will take on Limerick in the semi finals on Sunday in Boston with the winners going on to face either Cork or Clare.

The games will be shown live on TG4 with Cork vs Clare starting at 5:45, Wexford v Limerick will get underway at 6:50 while the final will throw in at 8:10.

11 players will be on the field for each side with 20 minutes in each half.

Wexford GAA Chairman, Derek Kent, says it’s a trip that the team deserves after all their hard work in recent years.

