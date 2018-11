A Ferns man has appeared in court charged with two counts of assault

Patrick Somers of Coolbawn was charged with assaulting his partner and her 17 year old sister on Monday.

He was brought to Enniscorthy Garda Station where he was cautioned.

The 30 year old has been remanded in custody and will appear before Wexford District Court again on December 4th.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email