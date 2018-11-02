FF SAYS TAXPAYER CAN’T BE LEFT FOOTING THE BILL AFTER SCHOOL REVIEWS

More steps need to be taken to ensure the tax-payer isn’t left footing the bill for badly built schools, according to Fianna Fail.
Assessments of the 42 Western Building Systems schools were completed yesterday – with more than half needing some form of remedial work.
The Education Minister has said safety measures will be in place by Monday, when the schools are due to re-open after the mid term break.
Fianna Fail’s education spokesperson Thomas Byrne says the Department of Education must pursue who’s responsible for the structural defects in these schools.
