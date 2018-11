Fine Gael says extending the Confidence and Supply Agreement until the Summer of 2020 is badly needed for stability around Brexit.

The party’s Ard Fheis begins this evening at the City West Hotel in Dublin – following a day-long meeting between Fine Gael and Fianna Fail negotiating teams on what happens when the deal runs out.

Fine Gael Party Chairman Martin Heydon says Brexit will be high on the agenda across the weekend.

