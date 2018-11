Four of the eleven post offices earmarked for closure in County Wexford have now ceased trading

They are at Kilmore Quay, Foulksmills Duncannon and Ballywilliam

A fifth at Carrig on Bannow will close later this month while the remaining six will close early in the new year

It is the first time in living memory that these areas are no longer served by a local post office

