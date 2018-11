The former Communications Minister has called on the government to ensure that high speed broadband is rolled out to every home and business without further delay.

Denis Naughten is welcoming today’s Smyth Report which found that he did not influence the tender process for the National Broadband Plan in favour of Granahan McCourt.

Deputy Naughten has also urged TDs not to make the NBP a political issue for their own ends.

