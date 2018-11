The new Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to pay his first visit to Wexford this evening

He is coming to present an award to Wexford Marine Watch for their work in suicide prevention on Wexford quays and bridge

The Lifesaving Foundation Award honours the volunteers in the service who nightly patrol the area

Some of the volunteers are Gardai and this evenings presentation by the commissioner will take place at Wexford County Council at Carricklawn

