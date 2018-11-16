GARDAI CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE FEUD SHOOTING IN KILDARE LAST NIGHT

A team of Garda Crime Scene Investigators have arrived to the scene of last night’s shooting in Leixlip, Co. Kildare.

50 year old Clive Staunton was shot as he arrived to his home in Glen Easton at around 9:15pm.

It’s believed to be the latest shooting in the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Glen Easton Estate Residents Association reported seeing a white van acting suspiciously in the area just hours before the shooting.

Gardaí are appealing for information on a vehicle of a similar description which was seen speeding from the scene.

