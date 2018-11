Gardai in New Ross are treating as suspicious a fire which completely destroyed a patrol car.

The vehicle was parked outside of Carrig-on-Bannow Garda Station when the incident occurred on Tuesday night.

Garda Technical Experts are examining the car.

There was no one in the station at the time of the fire.

The Gardai are exploring the possibility that the car was set alight in an act on fire but they have said that is just one area they are investigating.

