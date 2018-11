Gorey man Paul Boyle has signed his first professional contract with Connacht.

The 21 year old back row has graduated from the Connacht academy and has signed a deal to keep him at the province until 2021.

He made his debut for the Westerners against Munster last year and has made 7 appearances so far this season.

Speaking this morning Paul said,”It is an exciting time to be part of the Connacht squad and we extremely ambitious about what we can achieve in the seasons ahead.”

