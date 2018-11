Two thirds of people who were informed by Gardaí that their insurance claim was being investigated for being potentially fraudulent ended up withdrawing it.

Insurance Ireland’s fraud group flagged a number of cases that they thought might be fake with Gardaí.

After officers called to the home of each claimant, the majority of claims were dropped.

Insurance Minister Michael D’Arcy says this is the way we should be tackling fraud.

