The Health Minister admits that some of the accusations levelled during the Public Accounts Committee Hearing into the Cervical Check scandal “crossed the line”.

The former chief of the HSE described the PAC – which held a number of hearings on the screening programme controversy – as “a kangaroo court” over the weekend.

Minister Simon Harris says public service officials must be held accountable by going before democratically elected representatives and answering questions.

