The Solicitor of a woman who was wrongly told she didn’t have a cancer causing genetic mutation has criticised the HSE for suggesting the case is an isolated incident.

The woman recently learnt that she has ovarian cancer, having been incorrectly told in 2010 that she did not have the BRACA gene, which increases the risk of developing both breast and ovarian cancer.

The HSE claims the error was an isolated incident as the result of a transcription error.

