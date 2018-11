Hurling has been added to the UNESCO’s list of protected cultural activities around the world.

Camogie has also been given new protected status.

The United Nations group says they are intrinsic parts of Irish culture and play a central role in promoting health, wellbeing and inclusiveness.

The G-A-A have welcomed the news and says that it will help the profile of the game, especially overseas.

