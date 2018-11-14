INSTALLING A DASHCAM COULD LEAD TO INSURANCE DISCOUNTS

Drivers who are prepared to install a dash cam in their car could be given an insurance discount.

It’s part of plans by Axa to cut down on fraudulent injury claims and to make it easier to establish liability.

According to the Irish Independent, the insurance company is offering drivers discounts of 10 per-cent if they fit a dash cam.

It comes after plans by Gardai to clamp down on uninsured drivers was welcomed by the Road Safety Authority.

Conor Faughnan Director of Consumer Affairs with the AA says it will be useful.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email