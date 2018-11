Caoimhin Kelleher has travelled with the Liverpool squad for tonight’s Champions League match with Red Star Belgrade, but is unlikely to feature.

The Merseysiders were 4-nil winners when the sides met at Anfield two weeks ago, but are expecting a sterner challenge in Serbia.

That result sees them top Group C, but they lie just one point ahead of Napoli who entertain Paris Saint Germain this evening.

