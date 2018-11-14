JUSTICE MINISTER TO REVIEW RAPE TRAIL RULES FOLLOWING THONG CONTROVERSY

The Justice Minister says he is open to changing the law on how rape trials are conducted.

Charlie Flanagan is waiting for a review group to report on the conduct of trials before he makes any decision.

He says it is important to make sure women feel supported through the judicial process.

Demonstrations are being held later today in four cities around the country while a protest will also be held in Waterford on Friday.

They’re calling for reform, after a case in Cork where a barrister highlighted the type of underwear being worn by the 17 year old complainant.

Minister Flanagan says he will amend the law if necessary

