The leader of the the Labour party has called for the enforcement of equal pay for equal work

Brendan Howlin has told the Dail that there is still a disparity in pay between men and women in many areas even though equal pay has been on the statute books for a number of years.

Brendan Howlin said the Labour Party is progressing its own bill on the mandatory reporting of unequal pay.

