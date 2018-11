The Labour party has called for the enactment of of bill to control on line bullying and harassment.

A year and a half ago its Harassment and Harmful Communication and Related Offences Bill passed its second stage in the Dail and nothing has happened since.

Speaking in the Dail, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the problem of online abuse is growing daily and legislation needs to be enacted as a matter of urgency.

