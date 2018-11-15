LAMBERT CONFIDENT OF A MARTINS WIN IN LEINSTER FINAL

Winning the county final was special but Sunday will be an even bigger test for St Martins.

That’s the view of veteran camogie star Noeleen Lambert looking ahead to their AIB Leinster camogie final against Thomastown.

She missed the county final win last year as she was giving birth to her second child.

Speaking to AIB.ie, Noeleen says the All Ireland’s with Wexford were great but winning with her club meant so much for her.

The two sides met last year in the final with the Kilkenny side winning by a point.

The match will get underway at Nowlan Park on Sunday at 2:30pm.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email