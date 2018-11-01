LARGEST INCREASE IN NEW CAR REGISTRATIONS IN WEXFORD THIS YEAR

New car registrations for October were down 11 per cent when compared to the same time last year but Wexford is bucking the trend.

Registrations for 2018 to date are also down 4.4 per cent, but there has been an increase in used imports.

Wexford is one of 4 counties where there has been an increase in cars sold with 3,165 cars registered in the year to November compared to 3,054 last year.

This is an increase of 3.5% and is the highest increase in Ireland.

Car numbers in Carlow Kildare and Louth also increased by 0.5%, 0.6% and 1.02% respectively.

Cavan saw the biggest decrease of 15% while Roscommon and Dublin were also badly hit by 12% decreases.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry say factors such as Brexit has led to the downfall of the new car market.

