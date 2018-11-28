LEINSTER SENIOR LEAGUE TO INVESTIGATE BALLYBRACK’S FAKE DEATH CLAIM

The Leinster Senior League are meeting tomorrow after a team claimed that one of their players had died in a car crash, in order to get a match postponed.

Dublin football club Ballybrack FC issued a statement last night, saying the person responsible for the false claim made a “gross error of judgement” and has been relieved of all duties at the club.

The player himself, knew nothing of the scheme either.

David Moran, chairman of the Leinster Senior Football League says the truth emerged when they tried to get details about the funeral.

