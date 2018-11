Lidl has become the first supermarket here to announce a minimum hourly rate of 11 euro 90.

This means over 700 workers are in line for a pay increase in March 2019.

The move is to match the latest revised rate recommended by the Living Wage Technical Group.

Lidl employs over 4 thousand 3 hundred employees in 158 stores, head office, distribution centres and regional offices across the country.

