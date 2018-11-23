MAJOR DIVERSION ON THE N30 DUE TO BYPASS WORKS

A major diversion on the N30 New Ross Enniscorthy road comes into operation this evening.

The road will close at Corcoran’s Cross to facitiate its tie in with the New Ross bypass.

From seven this evening traffic from Enniscorthy will be diverted before Clonroche at the Adamstown turnoff and exit on to the N25 at Carrigbyrne.

Traffic from New Ross to Enniscorthy will use the N25 as far as Carrigbyrne and then travel through Adamstown to meet the N30 just east of Clonroche.

The diversion will be in place until next Wednesday 28th.

