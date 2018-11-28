MONAGHAN MAN KILLED IN 2 CAR CRASH OVERNIGHT

A man in his 40s has been killed and a Garda has been injured after a crash involving two cars in Monaghan last night.

It happened on Main Street in Castleblaney at around 11.30.

Shortly before the crash a Garda had attempted to stop a Silver Audi in the town, the man drove off and the Garda was dragged by the car for about 500 metres before it crash into a Skoda.

The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene – the driver of the Audi, a man in his 40s was arrested.

The Garda, a man in his late 20s is being treated for injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

