It’s understood a no confidence vote in British Prime Minister Theresa May is now “likely” as there’s growing upset over her draft Brexit plan.

All government whips have been told to cancel any engagements today and return to London.

The backing of 48 Tory MPs are needed for a no confidence vote to take place.

After yesterday’s Cabinet resignations it was thought Senior Cabinet Minister Penny Mordaunt might also quit – but she’s remaining tight lipped.

