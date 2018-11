The is to be no free parking in the four main across Wexford this Christmas.

CEO of Enniscorthy Chamber Jimmy Gahan broke the news on Morning Mix.

The problem has arisen over controversial parking by employees who are being blamed for taking up on street parking instead of out of town parking.

Customers are said to be angry over the news as they will be hit with more charges and put under more pressure this Christmas.

