Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane have parted company with the FAI.

A statement released by the football association this morning has said that the coaching staff have left their positions by mutual consent.

O’Neill and Keane took on their roles as manager and assistant 5 years ago and brought Ireland to the knockout stages of Euro 2016.

However, they have endured a terrible year in 2018, winning once with the team not scoring a goal in their last 6 hours of football.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email