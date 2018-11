Almost 9 in 10 women murdered in Ireland are killed by a man known to them.

That’s what’s been revealed in Women’s Aid’s Femicide Watch 2018 report, released today.

Over half were murdered by their current or former boyfriend, partner or husband and 61% of women were killed in their own homes.

Director of Women’s Aid Margaret Martin is calling for a domestic killings review to be brought in here

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email