The Alzheimer Society of Ireland says people with Alzheimers and their carers are being ignored by the Minister for Health.

It comes as the group is holding an emergency meeting in Dublin today to call for funding for those with the disease and those who look after them.

The CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Pat McLoughlin says more needs to be done to help people with Alzheimer’s.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email