PNA TO BALLOT MEMBERS ON INDUSTRIAL ACTION

The Psychiatric Nurses Association will begin balloting its members today for industrial action up to and including strike.

It’s the latest nursing union to poll its members in the ongoing row over the recruitment and retention crisis in the health service.

The union’s national executive committee is recommending members vote in favour of industrial action in the ballot, which will take around three weeks to complete.

PNA General Secretary Peter Hughes says they’ve been left with no other option.

The union was involved in a dispute with the HSE last week which saw 5 ambulances left idle in the South East.

