POLITICIANS AND BUSINESS LEADERS HIT OUT AT MCCAULEY’S MOVE TO DUBLIN

Politicians across the political divide as well as business organisations in Wexford have expressed dismay at the McCauly Pharmacy group’s decision to relocate it’s support office from Ardcavan to Dublin.

CEO of McCaulys Tony McEntee made the announcement on Morning Mix earlier this week and cited failure to attract qualified personnel to Wexford.

Upwards of 30 jobs are in jeopardy as a result.

President of Wexford Chamber Niall Reck has written a letter to the Board of McCaulys outlining his concerns on behalf of the business Community and Wexford County Council.

Meanwhile Labour Leader Brendan Howlin says lots of companies are moving here because of the range of talents on offer in the county.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email