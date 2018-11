A soccer referee has been undergoing surgery this afternoon after being beaten up following a match in the Midlands.

Daniel Sweeney suffered a suspected broken jaw, broken nose and other facial injuries following the assault.

He has been refereeing an adult match between Horseleap and Mullingar Town yesterday.

The Irish Soccer Referees Society are to meet with the Football Association of Ireland on Thursday to discuss the assault.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email