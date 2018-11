Its understood a number of refugees were brought to Rosslare Harbour over the weekend due to accomodation issues in a Direct Provision centre in another part of the country

They were housed in Hotel Rossalre which was on the market and sold last month for 480 thousand euro

The seventeen who were accomodated have now vacated the hotel

Wexford County Council was unaware this was happening and discussed the developmrnt at a meeting today

