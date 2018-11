Online sales, the economic crash and Dublin-centric development are are among the many reasons for the steady decline of rural Wexford.

That’s according to a new Chartered Surveyors report into the state of Main Streets in the country’s small towns and villages across the Country.

Mayor of Wexford Tony Dempsey says there are solutions to reversing the trend with the provision of proper infrastructure and Government grants to keep the post office in rural Wexford.

